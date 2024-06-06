Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $18.43 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $18,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,920 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 135,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

