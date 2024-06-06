Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $15.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

