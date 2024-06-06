Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.90. 3,527,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average is $159.86. The stock has a market cap of $235.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.