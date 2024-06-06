Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,518 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $76.56 during trading hours on Thursday. 736,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,634. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.