Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,402,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,030 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $100,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Open Text by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Open Text by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Open Text by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text Trading Up 0.9 %

Open Text stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 769,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,467. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.