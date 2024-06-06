OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

ONEW opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $488.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

