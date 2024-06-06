ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.88 and last traded at $78.35. Approximately 581,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,845,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.