ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up to $42.00

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $43.17. ON shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 395,159 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the first quarter worth about $121,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 109.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $57,916,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in ON by 243.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $59,539,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

