Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.28 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.83 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

