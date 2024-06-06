Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells $16,900.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $16,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Mclain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $7.79 on Wednesday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $136,978,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 359,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

