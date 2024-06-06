Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OLMA stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $778.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826,283 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $612,450. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 1,395,181 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $9,262,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 558,077 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

