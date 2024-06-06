Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $175.70, but opened at $171.12. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $167.16, with a volume of 291,505 shares trading hands.
ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.48.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
