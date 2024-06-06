Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.09. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

