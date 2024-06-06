OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Shares Down 3%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.16. 11,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 28,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

OceanPal Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Get OceanPal alerts:

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.