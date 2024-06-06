nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2,475.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,020 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $33,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.6 %

nVent Electric stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,052. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

