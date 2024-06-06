Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 50,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,531. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

