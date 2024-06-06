Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NOM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 13,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.33.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
