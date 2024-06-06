Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NOM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 13,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

