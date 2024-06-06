Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Up 4.6%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. 154,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,226,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

