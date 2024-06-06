Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $77.00. Approximately 349,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 426,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,878,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,687,198 shares in the company, valued at $129,526,190.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,198,420 in the last three months. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

