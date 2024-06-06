Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 567.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 320,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

