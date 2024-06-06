North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.60.

North West Trading Up 3.3 %

NWC stock traded up C$1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.83. North West has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$41.12.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that North West will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other North West news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$39,098.50. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

