New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:GBR opened at $1.52 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
