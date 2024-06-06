NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Trading Up 2.3%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. 50,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 173,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.