NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at NetSol Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

