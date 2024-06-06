Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $657.76 and last traded at $657.56. Approximately 764,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,123,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

