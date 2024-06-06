Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.61 and last traded at $107.50. 8,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 29,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.18.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 72.19%.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
