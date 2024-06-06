Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.61 and last traded at $107.50. 8,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 29,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.18.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50.

Nestlé Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 72.19%.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. ( OTCMKTS:NSRGF Free Report ) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

