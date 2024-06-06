Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,909.63 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,909.63 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00084802 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012115 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 138.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.