National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.49 Per Share

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.4939 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

National Grid has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. National Grid has a payout ratio of 104.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Grid to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $58.93 on Thursday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.