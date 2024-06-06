Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
