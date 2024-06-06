MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.57

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.57 and last traded at $83.82, with a volume of 78422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 59.61%.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,088,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $16,571,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

