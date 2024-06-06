Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,243,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $370.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $372.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

