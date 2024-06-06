Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 4.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 210,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 490,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

Morphic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morphic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 37,264 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.