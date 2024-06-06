Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 4.6%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 210,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 490,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
