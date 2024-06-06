Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

GILD stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $63.93. 996,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,515. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

