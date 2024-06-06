Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 52,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after buying an additional 2,982,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,099,000 after buying an additional 1,268,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.