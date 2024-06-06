Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after buying an additional 969,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after buying an additional 125,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 861,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,023. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

