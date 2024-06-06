Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.