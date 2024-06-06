Morningstar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 182.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,675 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.70 and a 200 day moving average of $170.49. The stock has a market cap of $238.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

