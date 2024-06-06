Morningstar Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,104 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBR. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,932,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 51,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,501. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.