Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,977 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.