Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,282,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,757,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 16.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,493 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.