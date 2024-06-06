Morgan Stanley Upgrades HEICO (NYSE:HEI) to “Equal Weight”

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $178.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

HEICO stock opened at $227.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. HEICO has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $229.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP boosted its holdings in HEICO by 154.3% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in HEICO by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in HEICO by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

