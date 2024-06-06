Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $417.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.