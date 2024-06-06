Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 5.6% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.12. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

