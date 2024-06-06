Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading Up 5%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.01. 51,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 83,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
Montana Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12.
Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Montana Technologies
Montana Technologies Company Profile
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Montana Technologies
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.