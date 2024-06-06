Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading Up 5%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.01. 51,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 83,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Montana Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

