Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $11.01. 6,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 83,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
Montana Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12.
Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
