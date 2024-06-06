Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $11.01. 6,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 83,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.47% of Montana Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

