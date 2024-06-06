Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Gap Up to $52.00

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.00, but opened at $53.89. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 4,562,729 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 175,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

