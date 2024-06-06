MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Scotiabank

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $364.11.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $233.24 on Monday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

