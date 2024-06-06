Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,978 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 0.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

