Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $154.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

