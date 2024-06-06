Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.30

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.30 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.75 ($0.68), with a volume of 3230219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40 ($0.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mobico Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 66 ($0.85) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.45. The company has a market cap of £335.29 million, a P/E ratio of -182.67 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Mobico Group news, insider Nigel Pocklington bought 40,000 shares of Mobico Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,287.00). In other news, insider Nigel Pocklington purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,287.00). Also, insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £8,332.80 ($10,676.23). 28.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

